Priyanka Chopra opens up about ‘collaborating’ with Nick Jonas for entertainment projects

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke up about her plans to collaborate with her hubby Nick Jonas on different entertainment projects.



“We are definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together,” said the Quantico star in an interview with Vanity Fair.



While replying about how she feels working with her hubby, the Baywatch actress noted that she enjoyed working with the Jealous hit-maker.

“I love working with Nick,” remarked the 40-year-old, adding, “So you’ll see things happen as the years unfold.”

According to Daily Mail, they have already teamed up together for the UK-based luxury clothing brand Perfect Moment.

Priyanka, however, made it clear that there is “one venture that’s not for her”.

“I will never sing with him,” remarked the actress.

She added, “I cannot sing like Nick, no chance. He’s a musical prodigy.”

Earlier, Nick took to social media to wish his wife on her birthday on Monday, saying, “Happiest birthday to my heart, the jewel of July.”