Ben Affleck looks worn out after his surprise nuptials with Jennifer Lopez: Pics

Ben Affleck was spotted looking exhausted after his surprise wedding with Jennifer Lopez on Saturday made headlines.
The Gone Girl actor was reportedly heading towards the home of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner to meet his kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.
The newly wed appeared tired while he stopped his car at a signal donning a purple t-shirt and had his head rested against the car seat.
The actor also flashed his wedding band for the first time during his outing as he returned to Los Angeles.
Affleck tied the knot with Lopez in an intimate wedding ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel over the weekend.
The couple is now planning for a lavish party for their friends and family as a source revealed to People Magazine, “They plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”
“They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” the insider added.
