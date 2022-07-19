Vanessa Hudgens reacts to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck nuptials: 'Deserves the whole world'

Vanessa Hudgens said Jennifer Lopez "deserves the whole world" after she got to know about her wedding with Ben Affleck.

In an interview with E! News, The Princess Switch star reacted to the 52-year-old star's nuptials, saying she’s really excited for JLo.

"I was literally scrolling through Instagram and I saw that and I gasped," the 33-year-old actor told the outlet.

"I'm so excited for her. I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It's so cute," The High School Musical alum added.

The Marry Me actor confirmed that she and Affleck has exchanged vows in her newsletter On The JLo in a heartwarming detailed note.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez penned.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."