Ashley Roberts turns heads in gorgeous pastel minidress

Ashley Roberts turned heads with her glamorous look in a beautiful pastel coloured outfit as she left Heart FM studios in London on Tuesday.
The Pussycat Doll, 40,l looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a pastel-coloured mini dress with tartan design, frilled hem, and plunging V-neckline.
Ashely added inches to her frame with a pair of pointed-toe white heels as she paired the outfit with her, croc-skinned handbag.
The presenter completed her eye-catching ensemble with a triple chain pearl necklace added an extra spot of couture chic.
Ashley's further enhanced her look with a pair of chic white sunglasses.
Appearing in high spirits, she flashed a smile to onlookers - giggling as she made her way from a morning on Heart.
Meanwhile, Ashely ensured to snap some pictures inside the studio, lifting one leg onto a sofa while she beamed for the camera.
