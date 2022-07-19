'Woke' Meghan Markle told off Prince Harry pals over 'feminism'

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry's friends ashamed on their first meeting.

In an excerpt from his book shared on The Times, royal author Tom Bower shares how the Duchess of Sussex embarrassed future husband in front of his 16 school friends.

He wrote: “All of them were employed by international banks and auction houses or were estate owners and racehorse trainers.

“All were bonded by common assumptions, principles and loyalties.

“Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking.

“He had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction. Their jokes involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms.

“Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.

“According to some of Harry’s friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt.

“Harry’s world would not be her world.”

Harry’s friends then “questioned Meghan’s ‘wokery’”.

He added: “Meghan was a dampener on the party, they concluded.

“She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG what about HER?’ said one; ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts.’”