Prince Harry would have made Diana 'proud' with UN speech: 'Shining'

Prince Harry recalled the memory of mother Princess Diana in UN speech.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended the United Nations session with wife Meghan Markle on Monday, fondly spoke of mother Diana's influence in his life.

Prince Harry told the crowd: “Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent.

“In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again.

He added: “It is where I have felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.



“It’s why so much of my work is based there.”

Commenting on his heartfelt reference, netizens were quick to shower the Duke with respect.

"Diana must be so proud," wrote one.

“Great speech," added another.

“Diana’s youngest son is shining.”

“We are seeing the rise of Prince Harry in real-time," noted one.