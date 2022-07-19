Ben Affleck beats Jennifer Lopez with style on their wedding day

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, and the Angro star went full Hollywood white tux for the nuptials.



Lopez delighted fans as she confirmed their Vegas wedding in her newsletter Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The couple look smashing in snaps shared by the singer from the budget-friendly wedding, which show her in a white, waist-cinched gown that cuts off just by the knee. She wore a dress from an old movie.

Affleck took a lead on his new wife with his style and outfit for the big event of his life. His choice of attire surprised all as fans expected him to just wear a classic black suit for the nuptials, by sporting a white tuxedo he tuned into the whole Hollywood fairytale vibe of the 20-year long “Bennifer” relationship.

Affleck put his grace on display as he donned an ivory peak-lapelled, two-button jacket, which was form-hugging at the waist and draped over a pair of black, straight-cut trousers. He adorned his jacket with a white flower, his bow tie was black and his dress shirt had a slightly ruffled effect at the front. So glamorous, so Hollywood.

Lopez confirmed her wedding to Affleck in her own words and style as wrote: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed), she added."

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," she wrote. "In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined."

The Bennifer love saga is one that's been more than 20 years in the making. Affleck and Lopez have one of those great Hollywood relationships that will likely be documented in its own film one day.