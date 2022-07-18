Prince Harry, Meghan believe William, Kate Middleton ‘jealous’ of them

Sensational royal author, Tom Bower, has claimed in his new bombshell book that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘convinced’ that Prince William and Kate Middleton were ‘jealous’ of them after the success of their first royal tour together.
The claim was made by Bower in his upcoming release, Revenge, in which he talks about Harry and Meghan managing to carry out 75 royal engagements successfully in just 16 days during their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.
In an excerpt published by The Sun, Bower claimed: “On October 23, one week into the tour, the die was cast. Harry and Meghan seemed to have convinced themselves that William was jealous of their success in Australia.”
Prince Harry then allegedly proposed to ‘rewrite’ the Royal rulebook, with Bower saying: “The time was right for 'change'. They needed to break out of Kensington Palace’s claustrophobic fishbowl. Harry proposed that the Palace should rewrite the rulebook.”
“Rather than Meghan being a dutiful member of the supporting cast, she should star as a campaigner, independent of the Cambridges and even of the Queen… Perhaps encouraged by Harry, Meghan appeared to conjure a fantasy that she could provide the leadership the monarchy required.”
Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to comment on Bower’s sensational claims in the book.
