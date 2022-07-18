Meghan Markle’s supposed issues with Kate Middleton, William laid bare

Meghan Markle's supposed issues with Kate Middleton and Prince William have been laid bare by Tom Bower.

A British author made shocking claims in his scathing book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

Tom wrote that the Duchess of Sussex was angry at Buckingham Palace officials who refused to protect her image,

In an excerpt published in The Sun and The Times, Bower said, “Meghan became increasingly fragile, demanding that the Palace staff view the world from her perspective.”

"In self-defence, she demanded retaliation against her critics,” the book alleges.

“Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image."

Bower also claimed: "Meghan felt William and Kate were failing to offer the recognition and generosity she deserved"

He added: “Meghan’s manner towards her staff had become self-centred, manipulative and demanding.”