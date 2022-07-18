Kendall Jenner latest post sparks rumours of reconciliation with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has sparked massive rumours of her having reconciled with her beau Devin Booker.
The 26-year-old model Saturday left her millions of followers on curious as she dropped a mirror selfie of her posing with a man whose neck she cropped.
Dressed up in a forest-green sleeveless, turtleneck dress, The Kardashian star had the man’s hand on her waist.
She captioned the photo, “Obsessed with my Dries last night!”
Fans appeared convinced that the mystery man could be the 25-year-old basketball player Devin Booker, reported US Magazine.
Jenner ended her relationship with the NBA star on June 22 as E! News and Entertainment Tonight reported the lovebirds were not 'on the same page' and 'felt like they weren't aligned.'
