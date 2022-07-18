Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper channels her mum’s glam in new selfies

Victoria Beckham has shared a string of adorable picture of her daughter Harper, who is now following her mother’s fashion and glam style.
The former Spice Girls star, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a series of glam selfies of the 11-year-old Harper, whom she shares with husband David Beckham.
In the picture, Harper was seen standing in a lavish bathroom. Donning a gorgeous Versace gown, Harper was seen striking poses in the mirror.
Victoria also shared a selfie of herself in the same luxurious gown, as she enjoyed a blue face mask.
"I don’t know where she gets it from," the mum-of-four captioned the post.
Fans were quick to comment on the similarities between the glamorous mother and daughter duo. "She got it from her mama," one wrote in the comments section.
Another wrote, “Obviously her mother," while one said, “Victoria got younger."
Meghan Markle reportedly left the media feeling ‘forced’ into doing ‘what she wants’
Jennifer Lopez has changed her legal name to Jennifer Affleck after tying knot with Ben Affleck
A body language expert said that Camilla has become more confident
Kourtney Kardashians shares beauty secrets and tips to get flawless wedding look like hers
Kim Kardashian shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from her recent shoot for Allure magazine
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows in intimate romantic Los Angeles wedding