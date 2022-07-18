5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Islamabad, several areas of KP and Punjab

— The National Seismic Monitoring Centre

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the federal capital and several areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to Geo News, tremors were felt in Malakand, Swat, and North Waziristan in KP, while Multan and surrounding areas also experienced the quake.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, it measured a depth of 188 kilometres and its epicentre was 64km north of Wana in KP.



So far, no reports of any casualties have been received, the report said.

Last month, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit the federal capital, Rawalpindi, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earthquake tremors were also felt in several other areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Malakand, Kotli, Azad Kashmir, Swabi, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar.