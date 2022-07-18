Kourtney Kardashians’ make-up artist shares her wedding beauty secrets

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian revealed the beauty tips and secrets that made her skin look "flawless" during her Italian nuptials with Travis Barker.

The reality TV star dropped a link in her Instagram stories of a Poosh article where her make-up artist revealed the whole process of how she got Kourtney's make-up done.

"For Kourt's wedding look, we kept it simple and timeless," makeup artist Leah Darcy told the lifestyle website.

Darcy said that the look they chose for the wedding was lightweight, "just enough to look flawless in photos."

She insisted that every make-up product should be “waterproof” for such events where one has to take a lot of photographs, dance a lot and simply live in the moment.

"Mascara, lipstick, and even brows," she shared. "Make Up For Ever has a great line of waterproof products that are used by professionals, and they're super long-lasting."

"On the eyes, we went a bit smoky in the crease and lighter on the lids, with a touch of liquid liner for a classic look," Darcy said while adding that she used customized lashes for Kourtney.

"I love using individual lashes because they're almost undetectable and make it easy to layer. For a little more drama, I cut pieces of a strip lash and layered the pieces throughout," Darcy revealed.

Darcy went on to share that the 43-year-old opted for her signature neutral color for lips for which she used a liner and a "creamy nude lipstick."

"Make sure to do all of your stronger skin treatments (lasers, peels, etc) at least two weeks before your wedding day to allow your skin to heal and purge any impurities or breakouts," Darcy noted the skincare tips.

"Avoid trying out any new skincare products or treatments close to wedding day, especially if you have sensitive skin, as it may cause," she added.

"I like to keep a bucket of ice (made from purified water preferably) and a clean, damp washcloth to help depuff and cool off the skin prior to skin prep," Darcy told the outlet. "I find this also helps to calm nerves a bit."