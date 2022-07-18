Meghan Markle ‘stifled by convention’ in Firm: ‘Unsuited for war she’s waging’

Meghan Markle has been accused of trying to wage a war with the ‘class-ridden’ UK she is ‘unsuited’ for.
This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Tom Bower, in his new book about Harry and Meghan Markle.
Ahead of the actual memoir’s release, The Sunday Times quotes extracts from Mr Bower’s tell-all which claims, “Meghan seemed isolated, vulnerable and stifled by convention.”
“Apparently unwilling to accept that, unlike Hollywood, no one was counting the box office receipts of the crowds she attracted, she was waging a struggle for which she was not suited.”
“Scornful of the Palace’s explanation that attacking the media would rebound on her, she adopted Hollywood’s rulebook and took the initiative.”
