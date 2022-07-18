Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez opted for ‘fun & casual’ LA wedding than luxury affair

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ditched their plans of marrying in a lavish ceremony and opted for a fun and casual wedding in Los Angeles.

The couple, famously known as Bennifer, tied the knot last night in an intimate romantic affair after previously planning a lavish event in 2002.

“They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer,” a source told Us Weekly.

The Marry Me star and Batman vs Superman actor “both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” the insider added.

Lopez revealed in her newsletter On The JLo that the couple exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in the Sin City.

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," JLo penned.

“In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she added. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

The duo first started dating in 2002 and later got engaged. Lopez and Affleck planned a massive ceremony with around 400 guests.

However, the wedding had to be called off due to the media attention that they were getting just days before the ceremony.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time.

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry,” the statement added.