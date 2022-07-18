Ashley Roberts leaves jaws dropped in blue minidress

Ashley Roberts stunned onlookers with her new snaps in a blue mini-dress while departing the Heart FM studios in London, Monday morning.
Pussycat Dolls star Ashley, 40, looked more beautiful than ever as she showed off her incredibly toned legs in a blue patterned mini-dress which featured a cutout slit across her chest.
Ashley added inches to her frame with a pair of white heels which were coordinated perfectly with her in a miniature matching handbag.
The singer accentuated her natural good looks with a radiant palette of make-up and silver earrings as she protected her eyes from the bright sunshine with a pair of chic sunglasses.
The singer wore her long blonde tresses in a stylish half-up to leave her fringe framing her face.
Meanwhile, Ashley took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie in the eye-catching Karen Millen number, alongside the caption: 'Stay cool, kiddos.'
It comes after Ashley and her Heart Breakfast co-star, Amanda Holden showed off their playful side as they celebrated day one of the Wimbledon Championships last month.
