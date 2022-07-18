 
close
Monday July 18, 2022
Entertainment

Ashley Roberts leaves jaws dropped in blue minidress

Ashley Roberts sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

By Web Desk
July 18, 2022
Ashley Roberts stunned onlookers with her new snaps in a blue mini-dress while departing the Heart FM studios in London, Monday morning.

Pussycat Dolls star Ashley, 40, looked more beautiful than ever as she showed off her incredibly toned legs in a blue patterned mini-dress which featured a cutout slit across her chest.

Ashley added inches to her frame with a pair of white heels which were coordinated perfectly with her in a miniature matching handbag.

The singer accentuated her natural good looks with a radiant palette of make-up and silver earrings as she protected her eyes from the bright sunshine with a pair of chic sunglasses.

The singer wore her long blonde tresses in a stylish half-up to leave her fringe framing her face.

Meanwhile, Ashley took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie in the eye-catching Karen Millen number, alongside the caption: 'Stay cool, kiddos.'

It comes after Ashley and her Heart Breakfast co-star, Amanda Holden showed off their playful side as they celebrated day one of the Wimbledon Championships last month.