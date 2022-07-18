Why Prince Harry was slammed for dating Meghan Markle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry's boarding school friends had slammed him for dating Meghan Markle after their relationship was publicly revealed.



According to royal author Tom Bower, Prince Harry had invited his friends from Eton College for a dinner at Sandringham in 2016 where they and Meghan Markle were introduced.

The gathering was hosted after Queen Elizabeth’s permission.

The royal author, in his new book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,' claimed during the meet up, Prince Harry and his pals were looking forward to endless banter but the Duchess of Sussex allegedly 'challenged every guest' who 'contravened her woke values'.

Bower says in the book, Prince Harry and his friends jokes, involving feminism and transgender people, echoed around the living and dining rooms.

However, the Duke had not anticipated Meghan's strong reaction.

Bower claims Meghan ‘reprimanded guests’ if they made the ‘slightest inappropriate comment’ and 'nobody was exempt'.

Later, Harry’s friends slammed him for dating Meghan, now mother of his two children Archie and Lilibet.