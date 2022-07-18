Ben Affleck receives love from Kevin Smith as he starts new life with Jennifer Lopez

Renowned director Kevin Smith has shared a sweet tribute to Hollywood dashing actor Ben Affleck, who's reportedly married Jennifer Lopez.

Smith celebrated his friendship and collaborative relationship with Affleck, who has appeared in half of the Smith's films, including the upcoming Clerks III.

The director's sweet post comes after Spanish-Cuban actress Ana de Armas spoke out about the ordeal she went through while she was Ben Affleck's love interest.

Smith names Affleck as one of the "co-architects" of the View Askewniverse, saying that "bits of Ben are baked into the creative DNA" of his franchise of films.

The director goes on the laud the actor's presence in Clerks 3, saying that the actor showed up as "good ol’ Ben - the funny-ass friend" who has been a part of Smith's films since 1995.

