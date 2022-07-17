 
Sunday July 17, 2022
Tom Cruise turns heads in black while over dinner with Salma Hayek

'The Mission Impossible' star is celebrating the success of his new film by spending time in the UK

By Web Desk
July 17, 2022
Tom Cruise looked dapper in a black dress in his new candid picture with his friend Salma Hayek.

The Eternals star went for dinner with Top Gun: Maverick actor and left fans in awe with their cute bond.

Taking to Instagram, Salma shared a picture and a bunch of videos as they stepped out to grab a bite.

In the picture, Salma walked behind Tom as he tried to make his way inside a restaurant

Tom cut a dapper figure in a black T-shirt and blue denim and Salma opted for a sheer black top, beige skirt, and a navy blue jacket.

In the next slide, a video, fans surrounded Tom asking for selfies inside a restaurant.

The Mission Impossible star is celebrating the success of his new film by spending time in the UK.

Tom's Top Gun: Maverick, recently surpassed $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after it premiered in May.