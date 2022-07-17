Tom Cruise turns heads in black while over dinner with Salma Hayek

Tom Cruise looked dapper in a black dress in his new candid picture with his friend Salma Hayek.



The Eternals star went for dinner with Top Gun: Maverick actor and left fans in awe with their cute bond.

Taking to Instagram, Salma shared a picture and a bunch of videos as they stepped out to grab a bite.

In the picture, Salma walked behind Tom as he tried to make his way inside a restaurant

Tom cut a dapper figure in a black T-shirt and blue denim and Salma opted for a sheer black top, beige skirt, and a navy blue jacket.



In the next slide, a video, fans surrounded Tom asking for selfies inside a restaurant.

The Mission Impossible star is celebrating the success of his new film by spending time in the UK.

Tom's Top Gun: Maverick, recently surpassed $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after it premiered in May.