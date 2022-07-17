Kylie Jenner's ex BFF Jordyn Woods cuts a stylish figure in burgundy velvet dress

Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods exuded elegance in new pictures shared with her Instagram fans from her fabulous Italian getaway on Friday.
Actress and model turned heads in a stylish mini off-shoulder burgundy velvet dress as she landed in Italy a few days prior with basketball player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, to attend NBA star Paul George European wedding.
She completed her gorgeous look with statement square-toe black heels along a pearl studded ankle strap.
The style diva also wore a double-chain diamond tennis necklace around her neck, and further accessorized with sparkling earrings and a set of bracelets on her wrist.
She simply captioned her snaps with an emoji of a pasta plate, hinting at the delicious Italian food she's been enjoying during her trip.
The reality TV star and her childhood best friend, both 24, are said to have fallen out around three years ago after it was reported that Jordyn had kissed Tristan Thompson, 31.
