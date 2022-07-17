PTI beats PML-N in Multan's PP-217 constituency

MULTAN: PTI defeated PML-N as its candidate Zain Qureshi, the son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, won Multan's PP-217 constituency.
Zain, with 46,963 votes, bypassed PML-N's Muhammad Salman Naeem who stood second with 40,104, as per unofficial results.
This victory gives his party a major edge in the Punjab by-elections.
Speaking to Geo News following his victory, Qureshi said that it was not his win but the victory of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's narrative, adding that voter turnout, estimated to be 42% during the by-polls, was very good.
Qureshi alleged that throughout the day, the PML-N-led Punjab government and its officials flouted the election's code of conduct. He also said that the PPP's Ali Haider Gillani continued visiting different police stations under security protocol.
"I have video evidence of that, which I will send to the returning officer so that action could be taken against them," he said.
Heavy falls may generate urban flooding, water-logging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta
Sindh IG says law and order under control in the province
Marriyum Aurangzeb says a commission will be formed to probe allegations of Tayyaba Gul
Court seeks property details of Suleman Shehbaz and death certificate of Maqsood “chaprasi”
Working group constituted for changes in PECA laws; Rana Sanaullah orders immediate action against those involved in...
"We will continue to provide relief as soon as we have a financial cushion to do so," says PM