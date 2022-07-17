Karachi receives second spell of monsoon rains

A representational image of heavy drizzling. — AFP/File

Karachi received its second spell of monsoon rains Sunday, turning the weather pleasant in the port city as heavy rain in several areas broke the momentum of the warm and humid weather



Light to moderate downpours were reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, Malir, Quaidabad, Bin Qasim, Korangi, Landhi, Clifton, Defence, I.I. Chundrigar Road, MT Khan Road, Keemari, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, among other areas of the city.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that under the influence of the monsoon system, heavy rain with thunderstorms were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and areas of Balochistan tonight and tomorrow.



The Met Office forecast that the sea conditions will remain rough for the next two-three days, advising the fishermen of Balochistan and Sindh to avoid the sea till tomorrow.