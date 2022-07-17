 
Karachi receives second spell of monsoon rains

Light to moderate downpours were reported in several areas of Karachi

By Web Desk
July 17, 2022
A representational image of heavy drizzling. — AFP/File
Karachi received its second spell of  monsoon rains Sunday, turning the weather pleasant  in the port city as heavy rain  in several areas  broke the  momentum of the warm and humid weather

Light to moderate downpours were reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, Malir, Quaidabad, Bin Qasim, Korangi, Landhi, Clifton, Defence, I.I. Chundrigar Road, MT Khan Road, Keemari, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, among other areas of the city.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that under the influence of the monsoon system, heavy rain with thunderstorms were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and areas of Balochistan tonight and tomorrow.

The Met Office forecast that the sea conditions will remain rough for the next two-three days, advising the fishermen of Balochistan and Sindh to avoid the sea till tomorrow.