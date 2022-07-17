Firm ‘oblivious’ over ‘complex needs’ of people of colour’ Meghan Markle, Archie

Royal experts have just broken down the ‘complex’ needs Meghan Markle has as a person of colour.
This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Daniela Elser, in her interview with The New Zealand Herald.
She started by pointing out the Royal Family’s love for each other and assured Sussex fans that the Firm isn’t “so cold-blooded” that they’d be ok with harming the couple, or their kids over a security row.
“Likewise surely (hopefully) everyone involved in the decision-making about their protection would be cognisant of the very horrible fact that the Sussexes' security needs, as the only branch of the Queen's family to include a person of colour, are sadly always going to be much more complex than that of, for example, Princess Anne.”
