Queen’s ‘abrupt cruelty’ against Prince Harry bashed: ‘Would’ve cost nothing’

Queen Elizabeth is being accused of ‘cruel’ digs against Prince Harry during his visit to the UK for her Platinum Jubilee.
This accusation has been issued by royal biographer and author Robert Lacey, in his book Battle of Brothers.
He began by pointing out how it “would have cost royals nothing” to include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in more Jubilee events.
He was even quoted saying, “When Harry heard that he and Meghan had been so graphically shunted aside on this final appearance, he was furious.”
“The subservience of a ‘spare’ – one of the basic reasons for this very sad parting of the ways – could not have been more strikingly illustrated.”
This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir got delayed for rumored additions to its pages.
