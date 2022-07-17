Prince Harry’s brand a ‘joke’ after humiliation by Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has reportedly become ‘desperate’ to relaunch his brand after having suffered a major humiliation at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

News of the Duke’s game plan has been brought to light by royal correspondent Tom Sykes, in his piece for The Daily Beast.

He revealed Prince Harry’s plans to “relaunch his career as a global humanitarian with a keynote address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week to mark Nelson Mandela Day.”



Since “The Livestream of the event Monday is likely to attract huge attention, and Harry's presence will inject a dose of glamour into usually dry U.N. proceedings.”

“Appearing with his wife Meghan alongside him, the event will mark a carefully curated return to public life for the couple as they flirt with increasingly political causes.”