Truth behind Meghan Markle bullying probe a ‘bloodbath’ for Royal Family?

If the Royal Family would have decided to go public with their findings from the Meghan Markle bullying probe, experts warn it would have turned into a blood bath.

Chief royal correspondent and expert Jack Royston and royal commentator Kristen Meinzer addressed the issue on The Royal Report podcast.

Royston started the conversation and claimed, “I think basically if that report were published it would be a complete bloodbath on all sides and nobody would come out of it looking any good at all.”

“I think Buckingham Palace will have taken one look at this and thought 'we're just going to look awful—this is going to make us look absolutely appalling' and if every single fact and allegation came out I just think it would be a complete mud fight and there would be mud over everybody.”

For those unversed, the allegations against Meghan Markle included claims by former Kensington Palace aides who complained, “that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.”

Later that same week a source also warned The Times, “The actual worst incidences haven’t come out. There are some harrowing stories to tell.”