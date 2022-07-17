'Miserable' Meghan checked phone everyday to see 'negative' public comments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were deeply worried about the outcome of their royal trip.

The Sussexes visited Australia in 2018 and received an 'ecstatic' response from the locals.

The couple, however, was 'miserable' surfing the internet to look for snide comments.

Author Tom Bower: "The Commonwealth, everyone agreed, would be enhanced by the birth of the royal family’s first mixed-race child in the contemporary era.

"Harry and Meghan would be at the forefront of modernising the monarchy.

"Throughout those first days, the tour was perfect.

"Their daily success, recorded by glowing photos, sent Australia’s republicans into retreat."

However, Mr Bower said the mood in the Sussexes' headquarters was "by contrast, miserable".

He said: "Every night, Harry trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet.

"Every morning he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet.

"Thin-skinned, they were inflamed by the slightest criticism.

"Both bombarded their staff with demands for removal of the criticism."

Mr Bower also claimed Harry "inflamed emotions" by "repeatedly drawing comparisons" between Meghan and his late mother Princess Diana.

He added that the Sussexes "convinced themselves" the successful trip had "blessed them with Diana’s magic".