Queen flabbergasted with Prince William as he defies helicopter rule: Report

Queen is waiting to give an earful to Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Royal expert Neil Sean claims that the Cambridges are to get scolded by the Queen for flying with their children in a helicopter together. The family of five is asked to travel in separate planes for safety reasons.
The royal expert told viewers: "It looks like Prince William and Catherine have defied orders from the Queen.
"This week they were seen boarding a helicopter in the back area of Kensington Palace as they enjoy a short holiday."
He continued: "This left the Queen concerned. It is a royal protocol for people to travel in separate aircraft for very obvious safety reasons.
"Apparently the Queen spoke rather firmly to William about this. But on this occasion, perhaps it slipped his mind.
"When Prince William and Catherine return back from their short break, they will be summoned to Windsor to explain the cause of their actions."
