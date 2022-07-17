Prince William, George ‘leaving’ Kate Middleton ‘stuck in the middle’

Kate Middleton reportedly keeps getting ‘caught in the middle’ of Prince William and Prince George, because of their ‘bond’.

This claim has been made by a source close to the Royal Palace.

According to Express UK, they claimed, “He’s definitely a daddy’s boy, it’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common - even helicopters!”

Even Prince William and Kate Middleton are “determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

Before concluding the insider also weighed in on his public persona and explained, “He's very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”

