Victoria Beckham posts cute snap of David, daughter Harper from Croatian getaway

Victoria Beckham is enjoying a family holiday in Croatia. This weekend, the fashion designer gave fans an adorable glimpse into her European gateway with her loved ones.
The former Spice Girl star took to her Instagram on Saturday and shared an adorable picture of her husband, football legend David Beckham, 47, and daughter Harper, 11, enjoying the time on a yacht with several sea urchins lying around them.
The awe-worthy snap featured a picturesque background of ocean and beautiful mountains with Harper sweetly leaning over to cuddle her father while the two smiled for the camera.
"Happy weekend! kisses from Croatia," Victoria, 48, captioned the vacation post.
Fans showered the post with love and complimented the adorable family in the comments section. "Enjoy the most beautiful and clear blue sea and coast," one user wrote.
On her Instagram Story, Victoria also shared another snap from her trip to Croatia featuring herself and David.
Enjoying the stunning view of the sunset in their comfy clothes, Victoria wrote: "Posh [pajamas] and a little too much vodka."
