Prince Harry was full of Megxit 'remorse' on Prince Philip funeral

Prince Harry was upset at Prince Philip's funeral, claims book author.
In his writing piece Revenge, author Tom Bower explains the Duke of Sussex knew he had taken the wrong step with Megxit at his grandfather's demise.
He wrote: "During that short procession many watched whether Harry signalled any regret towards his family. Some interpreted his sideways glance towards William as the outsider’s unease. No one grasped the truth about Harry’s nervousness.
"In four weeks’ time his Apple TV series about mental health would be broadcast. Transmission had been delayed until after the funeral."
Prince Harry's demeanour defied "accurate reporting".
The father-of-two left the chapel “clearly impatient” and claims the Prince wanted to return to California “as fast as possible”.
Prince Harry knew that he had "betrayed his whole family", according to Mr Bower.
