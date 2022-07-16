Army to perform Quick Reaction Force duties during Punjab by-polls

Pakistan Army troops carry out reconnaissance at most sensitive constituencies ahead of the Punjab by-polls, on July 16, 2022. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday the military will perform only “Quick Reaction Force” duties in case of any law and order situation that takes place during Punjab’s by-elections tomorrow (July 17).

The ISPR, in a statement today, said that Pakistan Army troops carried out reconnaissance at the most sensitive locations in respective areas as third-tier responders to any law and order situation in the province.

The ISPR said the reconnaissance was carried out in line with the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In light of the political tensions ahead of the by-polls, the government has also decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary (FC) in addition to Rangers personnel.

The government has also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held.



Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned PTI Chairman Imran Khan against disrupting the peaceful proceedings of tomorrow’s by-elections by inciting riots or violence.

“The law will take its due course if anyone tries to sabotage the writ of the state by indulging in unlawful activities,” the minister said in a tweet.

Punjab will witness intense political activity tomorrow as the make-or-break by-elections on 20 hotly-contested provincial constituencies will take place — that will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “de-seated” 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 — which included five lawmakers elected on reserved seats for women and minorities — for voting against PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election.