Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sizzles in denim bell bottoms and a silk top: Video

Camille Vasquez, who has become an internet celebrity, stunned onlookers with her appearance in denim bell bottoms and a silk top as she reunited with Johnny Depp during his musical gig in Prague.

Depp and Vasquez recently caught up in a much more casual setting at a Jeff Beck show in Prague, with the video going viral on places like Instagram.

In the clip, the lawyer can be seen excited while introducing Depp to her boyfriend Edward Owen. Vasquez looked smashing in denim bell bottoms and a silk top, attracting massive applause from fans.

It’s almost hard to recognize Camille Vasquez out of her work attire. But she’s a normal person like the rest of us, and is going to have more casual outfits in places like a concert.



Camille Vasquez, who got famous during Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's defamation trial, partly thanks to rumours that she and the actor were actually dating.



Johnny Depp's fans and other social media users showered praise on Camille Vasquez for her new look.

