Camilla reveals she keeps in 'touch with the world of youth and TikTok'

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, recently revealed that she is embracing the world of social media and TikTok.
During her conversation with Daily Mail ahead of her 75th birthday, the future Queen Consort detailed how she used Houseparty - a social media group chat app, during the lockdown.
“I was in Scotland and they were in the south,” she explained. “We’d go on Houseparty and I could see everyone in the south sitting in the sunshine, while I was looking at snowflakes coming down my end.”
“I’m not sure if they [her grandchildren] think I’m cool at 75. But we do have a very close relationship and they keep me in touch with the world of youth - and TikTok!” the Duchess said.
Moreover, Camilla also weighed in on family values while saying, “Family is incredibly important. I couldn’t do without mine.”
“Families don’t sit down any longer, do they, and have dinner,” she said. “Because I am ancient, in the old days we all sat down [to eat].
“Now everyone is on their devices. People take those flipping phones [with them to the table]! You have to take them away from them,” she added.
Kourtney Kardashian said, “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady."
Queen Elizabeth’s decision to give Lilibet only 15 minutes of her time has been called out
Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida and taken to Broward County Jail, reports
Julia Roberts to receive Icon Award for her 'expansive and renowned career'
Dua Lipa is going all out to promote her new launch
Lady Gaga is slated to hit the stage during her upcoming world tour