Katrina Kaif looks ethereal as she celebrates birthday in Maldives

Katrina Kaif exuded charm while she celebrated her birthday on beach surrounded by family and friends in Maldives.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi star dropped pictures form her vacation as she stunned in a white beach wear.

“Birthday wala din,” the birthday girl captioned the series of images.

The first photo featured the Bollywood diva posing for the camera with the gorgeous ocean in the backdrop.

The other images showed her with her friends as they could be seen having the time of their lives at the beach.

Sharing the same picture on the social media site, Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal penned a short lovely wish for his ladylove.



“Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye,” the Sardar Udham actor captioned the picture. “Happy Birthday my love!!!”

Kaif, who turned 39 today, received heartwarming wishes from her fellow actors including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor.

