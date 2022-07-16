Prince Harry ignored ‘warning signs’ Meghan Markle ‘was trouble’

Prince Harry is under fire for having ignored all important warning signs about Meghan Marke during the early days of his relationship.

This claim has been made by the royal author and investigative journalist Tom Bower, in his Times book.

An extract from the book deals with the ‘warning signs’ Prince Harry reportedly ignored when dating Meghan Markle.



He wrote, “Reversing the narrative was impossible. Unlike the other young women who married the Windsors, it seemed Meghan would not remain silent.

"In London, Harry’s family and their advisers were subdued. This was not an issue, as some would later assert, about the Palace’s handling or mismanagement of Meghan. Nothing could be done.”

“The besotted prince ignored the warnings that Meghan spelled trouble for the Palace.”