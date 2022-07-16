Queen blasted for ‘arrogance’ with Lilibet: ‘Can’t control what Harry Meghan do’

Queen Elizabeth has come been called out for showcasing alleged ‘arrogance’ towards baby Lilibet during her meeting with the monarch.
This allegation has been made by a royal fan, underneath a social media post about the Queen wanting to “conserve” her strength for the Platinum Jubilee and only giving Lilibet, 15 minutes.
Us Weekly reported on the decision at the time and clarified, “I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events.
The seemingly emotional Sussex fan accused the Queen of ‘arrogance’ and went as far as to claim that Lilibet “can’t help” what Prince Harry or Meghan Markle may do.
The fan, before concluding, even added that she should instead be treated as a “lovely grandchild regardless what our sons and daughters do.”
Johnny Depp being called out for promoting a ‘colossal display of self-pity’
Kourtney Kardashian said, “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady."
Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida and taken to Broward County Jail, reports
Julia Roberts to receive Icon Award for her 'expansive and renowned career'
Dua Lipa is going all out to promote her new launch
Lady Gaga is slated to hit the stage during her upcoming world tour