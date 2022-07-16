Kevin Spacey’s acting career in 'jeopardy' amid sexual assault case?

Kevin Spacey has reportedly been dropped out from an upcoming movie about Genghis Khan following his sexual assault charges.



According to Variety report, the American Beauty star was due to play in a historical movie, 1242: Gateway to the West.

Per synopsis, the plot of the movie follows around a holy man of a Hungarian castle that tries to stop one of Genghis Khan’s armies from invading Europe. Seemingly, the 62-year-old was set to play the holy man.

The outlet reported that the movie’s producer Bill Chamberlain has now replaced Spacey with another actor after the House of Cards actor was charged with five counts of sexual assault in the UK.

“Negotiations are currently underway with a new lead, who will be revealed in due course,” said Chamberlain.

The news came days after Spacey appeared in court in London on Thursday where he was pleaded “not guilty to the five sexual assault charges, dating back 17 years”.

For the unversed, the actor denied the allegations and attended the UK court in person.