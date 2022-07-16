Pak vs SL: Yasir Shah stuns crowd by outstanding catch of Dinesh Chandimal

GALLE: Pakistan’s eminent leg-spinner Yasir Shah on Saturday stunned the audience when he made a superb dive and took an unbelievable catch of Dinesh Chandimal, the top scorer of Sri Lanka, on the first day of the opening Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.



As per the details, Yasir took the outstanding catch of Chandimal on Hassan Ali’s fifth delivery of the 55th over. The video started making rounds on the internet soon after it was uploaded on social media.

Yasir impressed with his outstanding performance on his comeback. He grabbed two wickets for 66 runs in the first innings.

Chandimal remained the top scorer for the hosts by making 76 runs with 10 fours and one six on 115 deliveries.