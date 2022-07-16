Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘TikTok trial’ did ‘one thing for domestic abuse victims’

The social media ‘fodder’ Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial transformed into is being explored, especially in light of its connection to other domestic abuse victims, as well as their chances of coming forward.
This has been explored in the briefing for the upcoming NBC documentary that is set to explore the social media impact on social justice.
According to the press release statement, the 30-minute documentary, “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted.”
Before concluding they also vowed to explore what the “TikTok trial” became and “what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”
