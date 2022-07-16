Johnny Depp, showing ‘a colossal display of self-pity’: ‘Juvenile!

Johnny Depp accused of employing a “pity-poor-me shtick” with his “robotic” music prowess and allegedly ‘juvenile’ percussive accompaniment.
This accusation has been delivered by a former music editor for The Guardian.
The piece started off with a blow-by-blow description of the “pity-poor-me shtick” Depp is being accused of employing.
Hann even shot down the musical serenade and admitted “They [got] a handful of tracks that are plainly meant to play to Depp’s image, and his own self-perception, including two he wrote.”
“Those two – unsurprisingly, given the quality of the other compositions – are the weakest musically, if the most revealing lyrically.”
He even referenced the lyrics in one of the songs, and explained how the words“’You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch / You keep serving up fast to make a barrel of fish’.”
Is “punctuated by a down pitched voice intoning ‘Big time … [expletive]’ as a percussive accompaniment. It’s juvenile and asinine and just not very good.”
Kourtney Kardashian said, “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady."
Queen Elizabeth’s decision to give Lilibet only 15 minutes of her time has been called out
Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida and taken to Broward County Jail, reports
Julia Roberts to receive Icon Award for her 'expansive and renowned career'
Dua Lipa is going all out to promote her new launch
Lady Gaga is slated to hit the stage during her upcoming world tour