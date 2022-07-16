Johnny Depp, showing ‘a colossal display of self-pity’: ‘Juvenile!

Johnny Depp accused of employing a “pity-poor-me shtick” with his “robotic” music prowess and allegedly ‘juvenile’ percussive accompaniment.

This accusation has been delivered by a former music editor for The Guardian.

The piece started off with a blow-by-blow description of the “pity-poor-me shtick” Depp is being accused of employing.

Hann even shot down the musical serenade and admitted “They [got] a handful of tracks that are plainly meant to play to Depp’s image, and his own self-perception, including two he wrote.”

“Those two – unsurprisingly, given the quality of the other compositions – are the weakest musically, if the most revealing lyrically.”

He even referenced the lyrics in one of the songs, and explained how the words“’You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch / You keep serving up fast to make a barrel of fish’.”

Is “punctuated by a down pitched voice intoning ‘Big time … [expletive]’ as a percussive accompaniment. It’s juvenile and asinine and just not very good.”