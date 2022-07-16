Ricky Martin comments after being accused of ‘inappropriate romantic link’ with nephew

Ricky Martin recently rejected the claims of a romantic relationship between him and his nephew after the latter filed a restraining order against the singer this month.



Several media reports revealed that the Puerto Rican crooner has been accused by his sister’s son Dennis Yadiel Sanchez of domestic abuse.

Reportedly, the 21-year-old also asserted that he had dated Martin for seven months.

The singer’s attorney Marty Singer had strongly refused the disturbing allegations and added, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been and would never be involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin’s advocate told Billboard.

The lawyer continued, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

The New York Post cited a Puerto Rican newspaper’s report in which it claimed that the pair were in a relationship and broke up just two months ago. However, the report alleged that Martin did not accept the split and was found “hanging around near the petitioner’s house on various occasions”.

Earlier this month, the 50-year-old singer denied the domestic abuse claims after a complaint was filed anonymously under Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. He also wrote a tweet stating that the allegations were “completely false and fabricated”.

Metro UK report indicated that individuals accused of “incest” in Puerto Rico could face up to 50 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings of this case are set to commence on July 21.