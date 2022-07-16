Camilla to skip huge birthday celebrations for 'small family dinner'

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is reportedly planning to skip huge celebrations on her 75th birthday.

The future Queen Consort will be turning another year older on Sunday while being surrounded by her loved ones.

According to the Independent, a Clarence House spokesperson spilt the beans on the Duchess’ plans for the special occasion.

“She will be having a small family dinner,” the spokesperson said.

The outlet reported that the dinner is likely to be held at Charles’s Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, which has recently been featured in Country Life magazine.

Her daughter Laura Lopes, son Tom Parker Bowles and Annabel Elliot are expected to make an appearance at the diner.

Meanwhile, the ITV programme, screened this week, revealed that the Duchess buried young Annabel’s teddy bear – Tiddy Bar, at their grandparents; home.

“Yes, Tiddy Bar, he had a very happy resting ground,” Camilla said and Ms Elliot joked: “I’ve not forgiven her, it still rankles to this day.”