Elon Musk makes his followers happy

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared good news to lower prices of Tesla cars, making his followers and electric car lovers happy.
In a response to a tweet on Friday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric automaker could lower prices for cars if inflation calms down.
"If inflation calms down, we can lower prices for cars," Musk said in a tweet.
According to the Reuters, Tesla has raised car prices a number of times in the past few months by a few thousand dollars as costs of raw materials for aluminum to lithium used in cars and batteries surge.
The world’s richest person has over 100 million followers on Twitter.
