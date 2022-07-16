Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘using’ George, Charlotte, Louis: ‘They’re kids!’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been urged to allow Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis the ‘grace’ to “enjoy their childhoods away from the public eye.”

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Richard Palmer.

He spoke of it while reacting to The Royal Round-Up’s poll that asked, “Should the Cambridge children be made a fixture in the Wimbledon Royal Box?”

Nearly 46% of people answered yes whereas 53% felt it felt the right answer was no.

Mr Palmer, however, had his own piece to say and responded to it with a comment of his own, and it read, “That is interesting, isn't it?”

“Maybe people feel they should be allowed to enjoy their childhood and not be subjected to the attention of the public and the cameras. It surprises me, that.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince George caught the attention of the public for his collection of childish funny faces during the Wimbledon game, whereas Prince Louis appeared ‘over it’ during his outing with his mum and Princess Charlotte.