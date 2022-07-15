Kevin Hart hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock moves on after Oscars 2022 drama

File Footage

Kevin Hart shared an update on how Will Smith's doing four months after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.



In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the King Richard star’s pal revealed that he is still apologetic over his controversial move.

“Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after,” The Man from Toronto star told the outlet.

“People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward,” he added.

“I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it,” Hart continued. “I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.”

Hart noted that he still loves Smith as well as Rock, adding, “You can't judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

For the unversed, Smith walked onstage during the 94th Academy Awards and smacked Rock for a joke he made on his Jada Pinkett Smith.

Later, the actor apologized to Rock following his resignation from the Academy in a statement, saying, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris.”

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he added.