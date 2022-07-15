Nick Cannon reflects on his fairytale romance with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon recently discussed about his “fairytale” marriage with his ex-wife Mariah Carey in a chat show.



“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way,” said Nick in an interview with The Hottee Talk Show podcast.

The rapper continued, “I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, 'Damn, I messed it up. But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."

Reportedly, the I Do crooner and Mariah were married for eight years and shared twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

While speaking about his former wife, Nick mentioned, “I guess because I am a true romantic, I am a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I am not a timeline dude.”

“I will never have a love like I had with Mariah,” he admitted.

Following their split, Nick and Mariah ensured to keep their relation cordial. He also talked about his ex-wife’s current boyfriend Bryan Tanaka of three years.

“The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it,” he remarked.

However, the singer added that Mariah would always be his “fantasy love”.