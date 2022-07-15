Meghan Markle ‘dreading’ incoming takedown with ‘skeletons in the closet’

Experts believe Meghan Markle might already be ‘dreading’ the release of her incoming tell-all which threatens the ‘skeletons’ she has buried deep in her closet.
This claim has been made by a source close to The Sun, and they believe Meghan Markle must already be ‘dreading’ everything.
The anonymous source was quoted telling the outlet, “This is the book Meghan will be dreading.”
“Tom doesn't pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”
This claim comes just a few months after the author’s pre-release material sent shockwaves across social media.
It read, “Tom Bower, Britain's leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the Royal Family.”
“From courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing, and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book uncovers an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets, and revenge.”
Tom Cruise will be next seen in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,' releasing in July 2024
Taylor Swift spotted in London taking a stroll with boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Kim Kardashian played role of a supportive sister after Khloe couldn't conceive baby with Tristan Thompson
Ryan Reynolds posts heartfelt message to 13-year-old fan while he’s recovering from open-heart surgery
Kevin Hart reveals Will Smith’s still ‘apologetic’ after hitting Chris Rock at Oscars
Hailey Bieber sends pulses racing with her captivating photos