Meghan Markle ‘dreading’ incoming takedown with ‘skeletons in the closet’

Experts believe Meghan Markle might already be ‘dreading’ the release of her incoming tell-all which threatens the ‘skeletons’ she has buried deep in her closet.



This claim has been made by a source close to The Sun, and they believe Meghan Markle must already be ‘dreading’ everything.

The anonymous source was quoted telling the outlet, “This is the book Meghan will be dreading.”



“Tom doesn't pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”

This claim comes just a few months after the author’s pre-release material sent shockwaves across social media.

It read, “Tom Bower, Britain's leading investigative biographer, unpicks the tangled web surrounding the Sussexes and their relationship with the Royal Family.”

“From courtroom dramas to courtier politics, using extensive research, expert sourcing, and interviews from insiders who have never spoken before, this book uncovers an astonishing story of love, betrayal, secrets, and revenge.”