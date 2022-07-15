Kanye West sued for $7 million by production and design label

Kanye West was recently sued for seven million dollars by a production and design label.

Phantom Labs worked on the artist’s multiple projects including Donda 2 live stream, West’s Free Larry Hoover concert with Drake and his cancelled 2022 Coachella performance.

According to US media outlets, the legal documents claim that the 44-year-old hip-hop star promised to pay the fee following his headline slot at the popular festival.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that we did with Ye and are disappointed that such a fruitful relationship has come to this,” a spokesperson for Phantom Labs said, in a statement provided to Variety.

“A celebrity weaponising fame and reputation to take advantage of eager collaborators is simply unacceptable.”

As per the claims, West is liable to pay 7,154,177.67 dollars, accrued between June 2021 and March 2022, to the firm.

