Camilla says she learned to be Prince Charles’ ‘back up’ from Prince Philip

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently weighed in on the valuable lessons she learned from Prince Phillip.

The future Queen Consort learned to be mindful not to overshadow the sovereign as she will act as ‘back up’ to Charles when he becomes the King.

During her conversation with Australia's Women's Weekly, the Duchess said: "He was always two steps behind the Queen, which for a man must be much more difficult than for a woman – and somebody as macho as he was, who'd commanded ships.

"So I think [from the Duke] I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” she continued. "You're there as a back-up."

Lauding the Duke of Edinburgh, Camilla said, “He was a role model to me and a very good person to take advice from because he always told me what he thought, which was very helpful, especially with things about the Army because I took over the Rifles [regiment] from him."